European observers are creating "distrust" between Baku and Brussels, stated President Ilham Aliyev on Monday during the presentation of credentials by the new Belgian ambassador, Julien de Frepon. Aliyev emphasized that the "binocular diplomacy" of the European monitoring mission is unacceptable and contributes to distrust in Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union. He questioned the necessity of extending the mission and increasing its numbers without consulting Baku.
He condemned the behavior of the mission members, referring to the recent incident where observers from the Armenian side monitored Azerbaijani territory as unacceptable and beyond the norms of political culture.
Aliyev also criticized Yerevan's position, calling the proposal to sign agreed-upon provisions of a peace agreement "unrealistic." He stated that all points of the peace agreement are equally important and cannot be separated from one another. He described Yerevan's suggestion to sign some points now and leave others for later as "strange and unrealistic."
Afgan Sadigov, the founder of the Azerbaijani website Azel TV, collapsed in a prison hospital in Georgia while on the 24th day of his hunger strike. His wife, Sevinc Sadigova, reported this, stating that he fell unconscious while trying to drink water and woke up to find doctors around him. Blood tests were taken, but he could not recall how long he had been unconscious.
The Baku Appeals Court, chaired by Judge Ibrahim Ibrahimli, held a preliminary hearing regarding the case of three foreigners who painted graffiti at a Baku metro depot in March this year
This year, the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences was awarded to Daron Acemoglu, James Robinson, and Simon Johnson for their research on the differences in national wealth. Daron Acemoglu is a Turkish citizen of Armenian descent. He graduated from Galatasaray High School in Istanbul in 1986.
The General Prosecutor's Office continues its efforts to combat violations related to military conscription and corruption in this area in collaboration with other state institutions. According to a statement from the General Prosecutor's Office on November 14, the Main Department for Combating Corruption conducted an investigation into reported violations in this field.
