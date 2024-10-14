European observers are creating "distrust" between Baku and Brussels, stated President Ilham Aliyev on Monday during the presentation of credentials by the new Belgian ambassador, Julien de Frepon. Aliyev emphasized that the "binocular diplomacy" of the European monitoring mission is unacceptable and contributes to distrust in Azerbaijan's relations with the European Union. He questioned the necessity of extending the mission and increasing its numbers without consulting Baku.

He condemned the behavior of the mission members, referring to the recent incident where observers from the Armenian side monitored Azerbaijani territory as unacceptable and beyond the norms of political culture.

Aliyev also criticized Yerevan's position, calling the proposal to sign agreed-upon provisions of a peace agreement "unrealistic." He stated that all points of the peace agreement are equally important and cannot be separated from one another. He described Yerevan's suggestion to sign some points now and leave others for later as "strange and unrealistic."