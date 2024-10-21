Afgan Sadigov's condition in prison hospital worsened

The condition of Afgan Sadigov, the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel TV, who is being held in the Medical Facility of the Penitentiary Service of Georgia, has worsened due to his ongoing hunger strike. This was reported to the Turan agency on Monday by his wife Sevinj Sadigova, after a telephone conversation with him.

Sadigov has been on a hunger strike for 31 days now, demanding that the criminal prosecution be stopped.

"In recent days, Afgan's blood pressure has dropped to 65/55. To stabilize the pressure, doctors have administered medication to him through an IV. Nevertheless, Afgan continues his hunger strike," Sadigova said.

Only after his persistent demands was he allowed to contact his wife. "Afgan said that he was forbidden to make calls," his wife noted.

* Afgan Sadigov and his family arrived in Georgia in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Turkey, saying that he could only return to Azerbaijan. In August, Sadigov was taken into custody at the request of Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is being asked to be extradited. Since September 21, he has been on a hunger strike, protesting his arrest and the refusal to grant him asylum. On October 8, as a result of the hunger strike, his condition worsened, and he was transferred to a prison hospital.