Afgan Sadygov Continues Hunger Strike for 20th Day

Despite his serious condition, Afghan Sadygov, the head of the “Azel TV” website arrested in Georgia, continues his hunger strike in the prison hospital and refuses medical assistance, his wife reported to Turan. According to her, Afghan called her on Wednesday from the medical center of the Georgian penitentiary service. "He is in serious condition, under medical supervision, but refuses all medical help. Afghan said he is only taking drinking water. He stated that he will continue to fight for his rights and freedom, even if he dies," his wife said.

*Afgan Sadygov arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Türkiye, being told he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, at the request of Azerbaijan, Sadygov was detained. He is accused of extortion in Baku, where extradition is being sought. Since September 21, he has been on a hunger strike to protest his arrest and the refusal to grant him asylum. His condition worsened on October 8 due to the hunger strike, and he was transferred to the prison hospital.