I. Aliyev Discussed COP29 Preparations with US Presidential Envoy (updated)
On October 9, President Ilham Aliyev received John Podesta, the US Presidential Advisor on International Climate Policy. Podesta reported that he had productive negotiations with Azerbaijani colleagues regarding COP29 and was pleased to exchange views on the matter with the President of Azerbaijan.
He emphasized the importance of making decisions on the two-year transparency reports and the new financial goal at the upcoming conference. In turn, Ilham Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan had made significant efforts to organize the conference and achieve consensus among participating countries. He also noted the good cooperation between the Azerbaijani and US delegations regarding COP.
John Podesta highlighted that the United States supports a regional peace program. Aliyev responded that Azerbaijan is the initiator of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and the regional peace agenda.
The meeting also covered issues on the bilateral agenda between Azerbaijan and the United States, as reported by the Azerbaijani presidential press service.
In turn, the US Embassy reported that during the meeting John Podesta also urged Azerbaijan to adhere to its human rights obligations and commitments.
