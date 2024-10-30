Afghan accused of organising terrorist act in Baku sentenced to 10 years

The Baku Court for Serious Crimes presided over by judge Shalala Hasanova sentenced Afghan citizen Fawzan Musa Khan, accused of planning a terrorist act in Azerbaijan, to 10 years of imprisonment on 29 October.

Fawzan Musa Khan was found guilty under Articles 28, 214.2.1 and 28, 214.2.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (preparation of terrorist acts with the use of weapons by a group of persons).

The State Security Service of Azerbaijan reported on 10 July 2023 that an Afghan citizen who planned a terrorist act against one of the foreign embassies in Baku was detained.

It was reported that Fawzan Musa Khan arrived in Azerbaijan with the intention to commit criminal acts. During his stay in Baku, he monitored the building of one of the embassies to plan a terrorist attack and attract individuals who might take part in it. He also met with individuals to obtain firearms and explosives and finances.

The State Security Service also published Fawzan Musa Khan's telephone conversations about planning a terrorist attack.

In 2023, the 'Times of Israel' quoted Eli Cohen, Israel's Foreign Minister, as saying that Iran was behind the attempted terrorist attack against the Israeli Embassy in Azerbaijan.

According to Eli Cohen, the terrorist captured in Azerbaijan was financed by Iran and received instructions from there.

The lawyer and relatives of arrested Fawzan Musa Khan, as well as official Kabul and official Tehran have not yet commented on the arrest.