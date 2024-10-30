U.S, Europe Outraged Over Iran Executing Another Dissident
U.S, Europe Outraged Over Iran Executing Another Dissident
The United States on Tuesday condemned the reported execution of U.S. permanent resident and German-Iranian dual citizen Jamshid Sharmahd in Iran, calling the regime in Tehran 'brutal' and 'repressive', TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
Iranian security forces kidnapped the 68 year old California resident in 2020 during a visit to Dubai, and smuggled him to Iran. The country's state media reported Monday that authorities executed Sharmahd after convicting him on "terrorism" charges.
"This is the latest abhorrent act by Iran following the transnational repression it committed when it abducted him," State Department's spokesperson Matthew Miller told a daily briefing when responding to TURAN's questions. "It also underscores the record pace of unjust executions that Iran continues unabated, despite Iran’s attempts to put a gentler face to the international community."
Germany’s Foreign Ministry recalled its ambassador to Iran on Tuesday for consultations and also summoned Iran’s charge d’affaires in Berlin. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the German government “made it crystal clear to Tehran time and again that the execution of a German national would have severe consequences.”
Miller also said that Washington was in touch with the German Government, and other allies, and "we will continue to stand with them in holding the Iranian regime accountable for its brutal human rights abuses."
"You’ve seen us, since the outset of this administration, impose more than 700 sanctions on Iran and Iran entities for a number of actions, including their human rights violations against their own people," he said.
"I will make no apologies for our efforts to hold Iran accountable for its behavior," Miller added.
The European Union also condemned the execution, saying that it would consider taking measures in response, as the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell put it on Tuesday.
-
- Politics
- 30 October 2024 12:06
-
Politics
-
- 30 October 2024, 17:56
Elchin Amirbayov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special assignments, held meetings with members of the UK government and parliament during his visit to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK reported.
-
- 30 October 2024, 17:03
On October 30, the Khatai District Court reviewed a motion to lift the pre-trial detention of Jabbar, who was arrested in connection with the case involving “Toplum TV.” His lawyer, Nazim Musayev, reported to Turan that the defense had requested the annulment of Jabbar's arrest, asserting that he had no connection to the charges against him. However, the request was denied, and the defense plans to appeal the decision.
-
On October 30, the coalition, which focuses on increasing transparency in the extractive industry, issued a statement highlighting that Orujov, a member of its council and head of Internet TV “Kanal-13”, has been imprisoned for a year on fabricated charges.
-
- 30 October 2024, 14:37
Alaskar Mammadli, the founder of “Toplum TV”, continues to face serious health issues while in detention. His brother, Nasimi Mammadli, reported that last week, an ultrasound examination conducted in the detention center revealed kidney stones, as well as enlargements in the liver and pancreas. There are also large nodules in the thyroid gland.
Leave a review