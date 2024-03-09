The court arrested Alasgar Mammadli and Ruslan Izzetli for 4 months
On March 9, the Khatai District Court of Baku ordered the founder of Toplum TV Alasgar Mammadli to be detained for 4 months.
Turan was informed about this by lawyer Ağilt Layjic. According to him, Alasgar Mammadli is accused of smuggling. The lawyer said that he has health problems.
"There is no material and procedural basis for the arrest. Urgent surgery is required for medical reasons. He has tumors in three parts of his body. It became difficult for him to breathe. This is most likely due to swelling in the throat. We have also submitted a medical document to the court.
Nevertheless, the court granted the request for arrest," the lawyer noted. Speaking in court, Alasgar Mammadli connected his arrest with his scientific and social activities. "Alasgar Bey regrets what happened. He said that this will not bring fame to those who made such a decision. "If something happens to my health tomorrow, at least they will face their inner conscience," added the lawyer.
An appeal will be filed against the court's decision.
The court also arrested Ruslan Izzetli, a member of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives and Platform lll of the Republic, for 4 months. He is also accused of smuggling.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 9 March 2024, 22:37
Armenia must liberate all 8 Azerbaijani villages remaining under its occupation.
-
- 9 March 2024, 15:08
Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Seyid Mousavi has posted a remarkable image of a map of the Caucasus on his X account. It is a map where Georgia's borders partially cover the territories of Chechnya, Ingushetia and Karachay-Cherkessia. Recall that these are sovereign territories of Russia.
-
- 9 March 2024, 11:55
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington to discuss ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities, the State Department said on Friday in a readout.
-
- 9 March 2024, 10:09
The arrests may continue, editor-in-chief of "Toplum TV" Khadija Ismayilova told Turan, commenting on the detentions of the founder of this media platform Alesker Mammadli and activist Ruslan Izzetli on 8 March. She emphasised that searches and detentions were carried out both in "Toplum TV" and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives.
1 comment
Gagik
2024-03-09
Vsex zhurnalistov za narkotrafiq ili narkobiznes budut sudit, zakaz prinyat. Eto dazhe ne smeshno vashim protivnikam.