The court arrested Alasgar Mammadli and Ruslan Izzetli for 4 months

On March 9, the Khatai District Court of Baku ordered the founder of Toplum TV Alasgar Mammadli to be detained for 4 months.

Turan was informed about this by lawyer Ağilt Layjic. According to him, Alasgar Mammadli is accused of smuggling. The lawyer said that he has health problems.

"There is no material and procedural basis for the arrest. Urgent surgery is required for medical reasons. He has tumors in three parts of his body. It became difficult for him to breathe. This is most likely due to swelling in the throat. We have also submitted a medical document to the court.

Nevertheless, the court granted the request for arrest," the lawyer noted. Speaking in court, Alasgar Mammadli connected his arrest with his scientific and social activities. "Alasgar Bey regrets what happened. He said that this will not bring fame to those who made such a decision. "If something happens to my health tomorrow, at least they will face their inner conscience," added the lawyer.

An appeal will be filed against the court's decision.

The court also arrested Ruslan Izzetli, a member of the Institute of Democratic Initiatives and Platform lll of the Republic, for 4 months. He is also accused of smuggling.