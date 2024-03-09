Baku demanded from Yerevan the return of all 8 Azerbaijani villages

Armenia must liberate all 8 Azerbaijani villages remaining under its occupation.

This was reported by the service of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, commenting on allegations in Armenia about the occupation of the territory of 31 villages in this country by the Azerbaijani side.

The Deputy Prime Minister's office called these reports "unreliable."

In this regard, the Azerbaijani side considers it necessary to note that “before the delimitation of the state border is carried out, it is completely groundless to declare that the lands belonging to 31 villages of Armenia are “occupied.”

As for the 4 non-exclave Azerbaijani villages (Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimly and Gyzylgadzhily) occupied by Armenia, their belonging to Azerbaijan is indisputable and they are subject to immediate release.

As part of the delimitation process, the issue of liberation of 4 exclave villages (Yukhary Askipara, Sofulu, Barkhudarli and Karki) of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia will also be resolved.

Let us note that these 8 villages were occupied by Armenia in the early 1990s.

Mustafayev’s office also noted that, as part of the activities of the commissions, work is underway to create the regulatory framework necessary for carrying out delimitation work.