Baku demanded from Yerevan the return of all 8 Azerbaijani villages
Armenia must liberate all 8 Azerbaijani villages remaining under its occupation.
This was reported by the service of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Government of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, commenting on allegations in Armenia about the occupation of the territory of 31 villages in this country by the Azerbaijani side.
The Deputy Prime Minister's office called these reports "unreliable."
In this regard, the Azerbaijani side considers it necessary to note that “before the delimitation of the state border is carried out, it is completely groundless to declare that the lands belonging to 31 villages of Armenia are “occupied.”
As for the 4 non-exclave Azerbaijani villages (Baganis Ayrim, Ashagi Askipara, Kheyrimly and Gyzylgadzhily) occupied by Armenia, their belonging to Azerbaijan is indisputable and they are subject to immediate release.
As part of the delimitation process, the issue of liberation of 4 exclave villages (Yukhary Askipara, Sofulu, Barkhudarli and Karki) of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia will also be resolved.
Let us note that these 8 villages were occupied by Armenia in the early 1990s.
Mustafayev’s office also noted that, as part of the activities of the commissions, work is underway to create the regulatory framework necessary for carrying out delimitation work.
Politics
-
- 9 March 2024, 19:01
Turan was informed about this by lawyer Ağilt Layjic. According to him, Alasgar Mammadli is accused of smuggling. The lawyer said that he has health problems.
-
- 9 March 2024, 15:08
Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Abbas Seyid Mousavi has posted a remarkable image of a map of the Caucasus on his X account. It is a map where Georgia's borders partially cover the territories of Chechnya, Ingushetia and Karachay-Cherkessia. Recall that these are sovereign territories of Russia.
-
- 9 March 2024, 11:55
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar in Washington to discuss ways to further enhance U.S.-Türkiye strategic cooperation on regional and global priorities, the State Department said on Friday in a readout.
-
- 9 March 2024, 10:09
The arrests may continue, editor-in-chief of "Toplum TV" Khadija Ismayilova told Turan, commenting on the detentions of the founder of this media platform Alesker Mammadli and activist Ruslan Izzetli on 8 March. She emphasised that searches and detentions were carried out both in "Toplum TV" and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives.
Leave a review