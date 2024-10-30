Alaskar Mammadli's Health Deteriorates in Detention Center

Alaskar Mammadli, the founder of “Toplum TV”, continues to face serious health issues while in detention. His brother, Nasimi Mammadli, reported that last week, an ultrasound examination conducted in the detention center revealed kidney stones, as well as enlargements in the liver and pancreas. There are also large nodules in the thyroid gland.

"The doctor said these nodules must be surgically removed, but the detention center lacks the conditions necessary for such a procedure, as it requires high precision," N. Mammadli stated. He mentioned that the defense will soon file a motion to transfer A. Mammadli to house arrest. Despite his health problems, A. Mammadli has not complained about the conditions of his detention.

However, he perceives the investigation process as "legal terror." In more than six months of being in custody, he has never been personally interrogated by an investigator. "No one has even asked him, 'Why are you here?'" N. Mammadli noted.

He believes there are no grounds for A. Mammadli's continued detention. "It's a pity that appeals to government agencies in various forms remain unanswered," he added. Attempts to obtain comments from the Penitentiary Service were unsuccessful.

*On March 6-8, nine employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained and accused of foreign currency smuggling. Seven were arrested, while two were placed under police supervision. Human rights defenders have recognized the detainees as political prisoners, and international organizations have called for their release.