Protest Held in Washington Demanding the Release of Political Prisoners in Azerbaijan

On October 29, a group of Azerbaijani political émigrés staged a protest in front of the White House in Washington, calling for the release of political prisoners in Azerbaijan, the information was shared on social media.

During the protest, participants also chanted slogans calling for a boycott of the COP29 climate conference in Baku due to the presence of political prisoners in the country. The protesters held up portraits of those imprisoned and demanded their release.

However, the authorities in Azerbaijan reject criticism from local and international organizations regarding the human rights situation in the country. Official Baku denies the practice of politically motivated persecution of its citizens and asserts that there is "equality for all before the law." Meanwhile, local human rights groups report that there are currently 319 political prisoners in the country.