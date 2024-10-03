Aleksker Mammadli Subjected to Inhumane Treatment in Court

Aleksker Mammadli, the founder of “Toplum TV”, was subjected to mistreatment today at the Khatai District Court. He was brought there regarding the extension of his detention. Upon returning to the pre-trial detention center, he called his brother, Nasimi Mammadli, to report that he had been kept for several hours in a separate room in handcuffs before the hearing.

As a result, Aleksker experienced a sharp rise in blood pressure and suffered a hemorrhage in his eyes due to ruptured capillaries. His sclera turned red, and he began to have difficulty seeing. Due to the absence of an ophthalmologist in the detention center, examination and treatment are currently impossible, his brother stated. The judge issued a verbal warning to the guards but did not take any formal action. A separate court application is required for medical examinations.

"In court, Aleksker stated that he has been held without any evidence for seven months. This is real legal terror," said Nasimi Mammadli. Aleksker is also experiencing swelling in his thyroid gland, which is causing breathing difficulties. "He needs surgery. Additionally, kidney stones are causing him periodic pain," Nasimi Mammadli noted.