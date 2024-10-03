Aleksker Mammadli Subjected to Inhumane Treatment in Court
Aleksker Mammadli Subjected to Inhumane Treatment in Court
Aleksker Mammadli, the founder of “Toplum TV”, was subjected to mistreatment today at the Khatai District Court. He was brought there regarding the extension of his detention. Upon returning to the pre-trial detention center, he called his brother, Nasimi Mammadli, to report that he had been kept for several hours in a separate room in handcuffs before the hearing.
As a result, Aleksker experienced a sharp rise in blood pressure and suffered a hemorrhage in his eyes due to ruptured capillaries. His sclera turned red, and he began to have difficulty seeing. Due to the absence of an ophthalmologist in the detention center, examination and treatment are currently impossible, his brother stated. The judge issued a verbal warning to the guards but did not take any formal action. A separate court application is required for medical examinations.
"In court, Aleksker stated that he has been held without any evidence for seven months. This is real legal terror," said Nasimi Mammadli. Aleksker is also experiencing swelling in his thyroid gland, which is causing breathing difficulties. "He needs surgery. Additionally, kidney stones are causing him periodic pain," Nasimi Mammadli noted.
Leave a review
Politics
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
-
- 4 October 2024, 15:28
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemns the extension of pre-trial detention for 11 journalists in Azerbaijan and urges the authorities to release them ahead of the COP29 climate conference in November.
-
- 4 October 2024, 14:54
On Friday, the Narimanov District Court of Baku reviewed the lawsuit filed by Hafiz Babaly, editor of the economic news department at Turan agency, against the online publication Qafqazinfo.az. The hearing took place without Babaly's presence, despite the court having previously granted the defense's request for the plaintiff to attend, his lawyer, Rasul Jafarov said. The court appointed a linguistic expert to determine whether there were defamatory and insulting statements in the materials published by Qafqazinfo.az, which were cited by the plaintiff. Proceedings in the case have been suspended until the expert's report is received.
-
- 4 October 2024, 13:42
60 pro-Armenian members of the US Congress have asked the American government to impose additional sanctions against Azerbaijan. ‘I read this vile statement this morning, which cannot affect our will. But it shows that the policy of hostility against us does not stop.’ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with residents of Jabrail on Friday.
1 comment
Rahim
2024-10-03
Hər bir məhkəmə iclasının başlanma vaxtı qabaqcadan bilinir. Təqsirləndirilən şəxs nəyə görə saatlarla əlləri bağlı şəkildə gözləməlidir? Orta əsrlərin işgəncələri bizə indi çatır?