Azerbaijan to Fund Four Construction Projects in Ukrainian Irpin
The government of Azerbaijan will finance four projects in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, which is being rebuilt after its liberation from occupation, the city’s head, Oleksandr Markushin, said on Facebook following a meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, the assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy, on October 2. "Azerbaijan has clearly signaled at the highest level that our four reconstruction projects, which we have been actively working on for many months, will be funded by the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he wrote on his Facebook account. The selected projects for restoration include facilities in the areas of culture, sports, and housing.
"There was an important discussion about the mechanism for obtaining funding, the intergovernmental agreement between our countries, and taxation. But the main point is that Ukraine and Irpin have comprehensive support from our old friends and partners in Azerbaijan," Markushin added. It is worth noting that on September 30, a twinning agreement was signed between the Azerbaijani city of Lachin, which was liberated from Armenian occupation, and the city of Irpin.
- 4 October 2024, 15:52
Fazil Gasimov, an economist who has been on hunger strike for 113 days while in prison, has been suffering from 39 degrees body temperature since yesterday, his relatives told Turan on Friday following their visit to him at the medical facility of the penitentiary service. "Fazil could fall into a coma at any moment. He is just skin and bones. His immune system has weakened. Since yesterday, his temperature has not dropped below 39 degrees," said a family member.
- 4 October 2024, 15:28
The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) condemns the extension of pre-trial detention for 11 journalists in Azerbaijan and urges the authorities to release them ahead of the COP29 climate conference in November.
- 4 October 2024, 14:54
On Friday, the Narimanov District Court of Baku reviewed the lawsuit filed by Hafiz Babaly, editor of the economic news department at Turan agency, against the online publication Qafqazinfo.az. The hearing took place without Babaly's presence, despite the court having previously granted the defense's request for the plaintiff to attend, his lawyer, Rasul Jafarov said. The court appointed a linguistic expert to determine whether there were defamatory and insulting statements in the materials published by Qafqazinfo.az, which were cited by the plaintiff. Proceedings in the case have been suspended until the expert's report is received.
- 4 October 2024, 13:42
60 pro-Armenian members of the US Congress have asked the American government to impose additional sanctions against Azerbaijan. ‘I read this vile statement this morning, which cannot affect our will. But it shows that the policy of hostility against us does not stop.’ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said this at a meeting with residents of Jabrail on Friday.
