Azerbaijan to Fund Four Construction Projects in Ukrainian Irpin

The government of Azerbaijan will finance four projects in the Ukrainian city of Irpin, which is being rebuilt after its liberation from occupation, the city’s head, Oleksandr Markushin, said on Facebook following a meeting with Hikmet Hajiyev, the assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy, on October 2. "Azerbaijan has clearly signaled at the highest level that our four reconstruction projects, which we have been actively working on for many months, will be funded by the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan," he wrote on his Facebook account. The selected projects for restoration include facilities in the areas of culture, sports, and housing.

"There was an important discussion about the mechanism for obtaining funding, the intergovernmental agreement between our countries, and taxation. But the main point is that Ukraine and Irpin have comprehensive support from our old friends and partners in Azerbaijan," Markushin added. It is worth noting that on September 30, a twinning agreement was signed between the Azerbaijani city of Lachin, which was liberated from Armenian occupation, and the city of Irpin.