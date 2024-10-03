The European Union organizes the second European Culinary Festival

The Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Embassies of the EU Member States will hold the second “Taste of Europe” Culinary Festival at the Aquatic Palace, the European Games Park on 6 October 2024. This is an outdoor event to showcase the European cuisine to the Azerbaijani public.

Everybody interested to taste European cuisine, participate in culinary master-classes and culinary-related competitions are invited to join the “Taste of Europe” Culinary Festival on 6 October from 12:30 to 19.00 at the Aquatic Palace, the European Games Park. Embassies of Belgium, Czechia, France, Germany, Greece, Lithuania, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain and Sweden will familiarize visitors with cuisine of their countries.

The EU Delegation will present a stand to promote sustainable food consumption. Young chef Yagub Zeynalzade will do a master class on preparation of plant-based meals using local seasonal products. He will also talk about the benefits of bio and eco foods for the environment and health. This will be one of the many EU Green Diplomacy engagements that EU Delegation will organise over the coming weeks to raise public awareness on green issues.

“We are happy to demonstrate and share European culinary traditions with the Azerbaijani friends. We invite everybody to join this unique culinary journey to European countries and enjoy unforgettable delights, live music programme and much more”, said Peter Michalko, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan.

During the event, winners of quizzes will have an opportunity to receive among other prizes also a “Taste of Europe” book published by the EU Delegation which is a collection of traditional recipes from the 27 EU Member States translated into the Azerbaijani language. The book is also available in an electronic format on the web-site of the EU Delegation.

The event will also feature the awarding ceremonies of the culinary competition of European dishes and drawing competition organised by “Azeri Home Chef” Facebook page prior to the event. That will also include a display of meals prepared by shortlisted participants of the competition. The Festival will be accompanied with a concert of local musicians performing in Azerbaijani and European languages.