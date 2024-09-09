Alesker Mamedli diagnosed with kidney stones in detention center
Alesker Mamedli diagnosed with kidney stones in detention center
At the end of last week, during an examination in the detention center, kidney stones were discovered in Alesker Mamedli, the founder of “Toplum TV”, according to his brother Nasimi Mamedli, as reported by Turan. “The expansion of the pancreas remains stable. A follow-up examination by a private doctor revealed no further increase in the thyroid nodules, which measure 23.5 mm and 15 mm. However, Alesker continues to suffer from shortness of breath and headaches. His vision has deteriorated, and kidney stones have been found in his left kidney,” his brother stated.
“For six months in detention, no investigative actions have been carried out with Alesker. It is unclear why he is being held under such serious health conditions, including thyroid tumors, kidney stones, nervous system disorders, and hypertension,” Nasimi Mamedli added.
Representatives of the Penitentiary Service and the investigative authorities were unavailable for comment.
*On March 6-8, nine employees of “Toplum TV” and its partner organization, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained and charged with foreign currency smuggling. Seven individuals were arrested, and two were placed under police supervision.
Human rights advocates have recognized the detainees as political prisoners, and international organizations have called for their release.
