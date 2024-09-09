Ministry of Health urges seasonal flu vaccination ahead of COP29
Ministry of Health urges seasonal flu vaccination ahead of COP29
The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan has called on the public to get vaccinated against the flu. According to the announcement, to strengthen preventive and anti-epidemic measures against influenza and ARVI (acute respiratory viral infections), safe and high-quality seasonal flu vaccines produced by “Abbott” have been imported into the country. Vaccination will begin on September 10, 2024. The vaccination is strongly recommended for high-risk groups, including healthcare workers, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic respiratory conditions. The importance of vaccination is also underscored by the anticipated arrival of numerous international guests for the UN Climate Change Conference - COP29.
Citizens who wish to get vaccinated can visit state medical institutions providing outpatient services in their area of residence, the Ministry of Health noted.
Politics
-
- 10 September 2024, 10:37
The United States said on Monday that it's 'incredibly alarmed' by the reports about potential transfer of ballistic rockets from Iran to Russia and if true, it would be ‘dramatic escalation,’ as the Western allies are 'prepared' to take action, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 10 September 2024, 10:24
A key U.S. senator on Monday urged COP29 chair Azerbaijan to release more than a dozen jailed journalists and activists ahead of the climate summit in Baku this November, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
-
- 9 September 2024, 18:59
Complaints about the early parliamentary elections received by the Central Election Commission from the 22nd Nasimi-Yasamal, 31st Surakhani second and 78th Lankaran rural constituencies will be seriously investigated. This was announced at today's meeting of the CEC by the head of this body, Mazahir Panakhov.
-
- 9 September 2024, 18:01
Today, journalist-investigator Khafiz Babaly, who was arrested in connection with the “Abzas Media” case, was informed of the completion of the preliminary investigation, the journalist's relatives reported. The completion of the investigation was also announced to the other individuals involved in the case. All defendants and their lawyers will now review the investigation materials separately. The case will then proceed to court.
Leave a review