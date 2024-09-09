Ministry of Health urges seasonal flu vaccination ahead of COP29

The Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan has called on the public to get vaccinated against the flu. According to the announcement, to strengthen preventive and anti-epidemic measures against influenza and ARVI (acute respiratory viral infections), safe and high-quality seasonal flu vaccines produced by “Abbott” have been imported into the country. Vaccination will begin on September 10, 2024. The vaccination is strongly recommended for high-risk groups, including healthcare workers, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic respiratory conditions. The importance of vaccination is also underscored by the anticipated arrival of numerous international guests for the UN Climate Change Conference - COP29.

Citizens who wish to get vaccinated can visit state medical institutions providing outpatient services in their area of residence, the Ministry of Health noted.