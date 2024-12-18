Alesker Mammadli's health problems worsened

The founder of Toplum TV Aleskera Mamedli, who is being held in the Baku Pre-trial detention center-1, has developed health problems.

Lawyer Fahraddin Mehtiyev, who met with him in the pre-trial detention center, reported this to A. Mamedli's brother, Nasimi Mamedli.

He complained of pain in various parts of the body.

The results of blood tests and ultrasound examination increased anxiety. Pain in internal organs creates problems for nutrition.

Doctors found thickening in the gallbladder, stones in the kidneys.

Blood pressure is not stable - it periodically increases sharply or decreases sharply. Mamedli suffers from incessant headaches and insomnia.

A tumor in the thyroid gland increases the feeling of suffocation.

A. Mamedli needs an urgent operation. In the last days, there were problems with the heart.

A. Mamedli has been illegally detained for 10 months. Not only that, they don't release him under house arrest for treatment, said N. Mamedli.

He called this attitude to a well-known representative of the intelligentsia, a high professional in the field of media - "legal terror".

The legal system has turned into a punitive tool for punishing innocent people, added N. Mamedli.

It was not possible to get comments from the Penitentiary Service.

In early March (6–8), nine employees of Toplum TV and its partner organization, the Institute for Democratic Initiatives, were detained. They are accused of foreign currency smuggling. Seven people were taken into custody, and two were detained by the police.

Alesker Mamedli, the founder of Toplum TV, is also accused of currency smuggling.