On December 18, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov arrived in Cairo for a business trip to participate as a guest at the 11th Summit of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8). The summit, which officially begins on December 19, brings together leaders of eight developing Islamic nations: Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

The D-8 Summit, held under the theme of fostering economic cooperation and development among its member states, is set to address pressing regional issues, including the reconstruction of Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria. Discussions on the nomination of the next Secretary-General, approval of the Secretariat’s budget, and reviews of ministerial commission reports will dominate the agenda.

The gathering underscores the D-8’s focus on post-conflict recovery efforts. During the 21st meeting of the Council of Ministers on December 18, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the need for international support in rebuilding Gaza and Lebanon. This follows a similar stance articulated at the last ministerial meeting held in Istanbul on June 8, where a joint declaration called for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, condemning Israeli actions in the region.

The commitment to peace and development aligns with D-8’s guiding principles of dialogue over conflict and cooperation over exploitation. Since its establishment in Istanbul on June 15, 1997, the organization has prioritized advancing trade, renewable energy, and equitable socio-economic growth among its member states.

Azerbaijan's participation at the summit as an observer has sparked speculation about its potential membership in the D-8. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan publicly endorsed Azerbaijan's accession, stating, "We fully support Azerbaijan’s membership and trust that the Council will recommend its ratification during tomorrow’s summit."

However, Azerbaijani officials have not expressed a formal desire to join the organization. While Azerbaijan shares economic and cultural ties with many D-8 members, its cautious approach reflects a broader strategy of balancing international partnerships without overcommitting to new alliances.

D-8’s strategic goals include improving the global economic standing of its members, fostering alternative energy solutions, and expanding their influence in international decision-making processes. The organization has consistently advocated for inclusive development, prioritizing principles of equality, justice, and democracy.

Observers note that this year's summit has additional significance because it addresses the challenges of geopolitical instability, economic recovery and energy transitions. The outcomes will shape the organization's trajectory in addressing the socio-economic disparities and trade imbalances faced by its members.