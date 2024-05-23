Alesker Mammadli's lawyers apply to ECHR
Alesker Mammadli's lawyers apply to ECHR
The defence of "Toplum TV"s legal founder Alesker Mammadli has filed a new petition to transfer him to house arrest, his brother Nasimi Mammadli told Turan.
According to him, Mammadli received a call from the pre-trial detention center today.
"Despite the absence of complaints about detention conditions, he is concerned about his health problems. In the detention center, blood samples were taken from him for analyses, which confirmed negative changes in his health, particularly in the functioning of the pancreas, liver and thyroid gland,’ Mammadli said.
Mammadli is particularly concerned about the refusal to allow him to undergo a biopsy examination due to a 23-mm nodule in his thyroid gland.
N.Mammadli said that due to the lack of effective medical assistance to A.Mammadli, his lawyers applied to the European Court of Human Rights.
In addition, on 22 May the lawyers filed a petition to transfer Mammadli under house arrest so that he could receive effective treatment in a private clinic.
The petition will be considered either at the end of this week or at the beginning of next week.
N. Mammadli also noted that 24 May is Mammadli's birthday, he turns 56 years old.
It was not possible to get comments from the Penitentiary Service.
It should be recalled that the founder of "Tolum TV" was arrested on 8 March on charges of money smuggling by prior conspiracy.
Earlier, 7 employees of "Toplum TV" and the Institute for Democratic Initiatives were detained on 6 March. Five of them were taken into custody, two more were taken into police custody.
International organisations called to stop criminal prosecution of those arrested in the case of "Tolum TV" and other media outlets in Azerbaijan, in particular "Abzas Media" and "Kanal-13".
Politics
-
- 23 May 2024, 18:10
Three military colleges are being established in Azerbaijan, and the corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. In particular, military colleges within the structure of the National Defense University will be established in Baku, Ganja, and Nakhchivan.
-
Teachers must adhere to the principles of legality, loyalty, conscientious and cultural behavior, impartiality, and public trust, the "Rules of ethical behavior of teachers", approved on May 15 by the Ministry of Science and Education.
-
- 23 May 2024, 17:17
Paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov has been on hunger strike for the second day in Baku pre-trial detention center-1 in protest against his unjustified criminal prosecution, his wife Kichikhanym Khalilova told Turan. She noted that F.Khalilov went on hunger strike on May 22 after a hearing of the Court of Appeal, which refused to transfer him to house arrest.
-
The Trans-Caspian transport corridor is becoming more and more in demand for the European and Central Asian regions, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today in Baku at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon. The parties discussed the issues of cooperation in the transport sector "taking into account the new opportunities of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the two countries," the website of the head of state.
Leave a review