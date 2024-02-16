  • contact.az Contact
  • Baku
  • Overcast30 C
  • Saturday, 17 February 2024
    • flag_AZ
    • flag_RU

Last update

(6 hours ago)
Ali Asadov reappointed as Prime Minister

Ali Asadov reappointed as Prime Minister

A- A A+
AZ RU
The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Ali Asadov reappointed as Prime Minister

Today, Milli Majlis at an extraordinary session considered President Ilham Aliyev's submission on the appointment of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

The head of state re-submitted the candidature of Ali Asadov, who has been serving as Prime Minister since October 2019, for this position.The MPs supported Asadov's candidature and approved him as Prime Minister.

Born in 1956, Asadov graduated from the Moscow Institute of National Economy. In 1995-2000, he was a member of the country's Parliament.

In 1998 he was appointed assistant to the President, and in 2012 he was appointed deputy head of the Presidential administration.

On 8 October 2019, he was appointed Prime Minister by agreement of Milli Mejlis.

According to the Constitution, after the appointment of the Prime Minister, the President independently forms the government, without the agreement of the Parliament.--

Leave a review

Politics

  • Bakhtiar Hajiyev pointed out the falsification of signatures in the materials of the criminal case Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 17:41

    Bakhtiar Hajiyev pointed out the falsification of signatures in the materials of the criminal case

    On Friday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court, at the trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, scheduled to hear the testimony of the victim - Ulvia Muradova (Alovlu) and Orkhan Abdullayev. However, they did not show up, and the judge suggested to postpone the hearing to the next trial.

    Read more
  • Ilham Aliyev will speak at a panel discussion on climate in Munich Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 16:26

    Ilham Aliyev will speak at a panel discussion on climate in Munich

    On February 17, at panel discussions on the topic: "Prospects for international climate diplomacy" will be addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with other participants, the program of the Munich Security Conference.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 15:56

    Navalny's death is reported

    On Friday, the Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia announced  the death of Alexei Navalny in the prison. According to the report, Navalny died after a walk, having lost consciousness. The doctors of the prison  called an ambulance. "All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, which did not give positive results. The doctors of the emergency medical service pronounced the convict dead. The causes of death are being established," the report says.

    Read more
  • Politics
    • 16 February 2024, 15:45

    The "new era" with the old government

    Today, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order approving the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. It reassigned almost all members of the previous government.

    Read more

Nazirlər Kabineti təsdiq olundu... – Hafiz Həsənov Çətin sualda


Əziz Bakı şəhəri sakini!

Siz də Qlobal İqlim Dəyişmələri ilə mübarizəyə öz töhfənizi verə bilərsiniz

Dear resident of Baku city!
You too can contribute to the fight against Global Climate Change

Дорогой житель города Баку!
Вы тоже можете внести свой вклад в борьбу с глобальным изменением климата

Follow us on social networks

News Line