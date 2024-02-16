Ali Asadov reappointed as Prime Minister

Today, Milli Majlis at an extraordinary session considered President Ilham Aliyev's submission on the appointment of the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan.

The head of state re-submitted the candidature of Ali Asadov, who has been serving as Prime Minister since October 2019, for this position.The MPs supported Asadov's candidature and approved him as Prime Minister.

Born in 1956, Asadov graduated from the Moscow Institute of National Economy. In 1995-2000, he was a member of the country's Parliament.

In 1998 he was appointed assistant to the President, and in 2012 he was appointed deputy head of the Presidential administration.

On 8 October 2019, he was appointed Prime Minister by agreement of Milli Mejlis.

According to the Constitution, after the appointment of the Prime Minister, the President independently forms the government, without the agreement of the Parliament.--