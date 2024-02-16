Russia 'Developing Anti-Satellite Capability,' White House Confirms
Russia 'Developing Anti-Satellite Capability,' White House Confirms
The Biden administration confirmed on Thursday that it has intelligence indicating Russia is developing a capability to target satellites in space, TURAN's Washington correspondent reports.
The move came as the Congressional Intelligence Committee issued a cryptic warning about "a serious national security threat."
"I can confirm that it is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia is developing." John Kirby, President Biden's advisor and a national security spokesman, told reporters during a daily briefing.
National security adviser Jake Sullivan briefed Congressional leaders on the threat Thursday afternoon. Sullivan declined to provide further details but said day before that the Biden administration is "protecting the national security of the United States and the American people."
Kirby went on to add, "This is not an active capability that's been deployed, and though Russia's pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone's safety... We're not talking about a weapon that can be used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth," Kirby said, later adding that the threat "would be space-based."
Washington has been aware of Russia's pursuit of the capability for many months, if not years, according to senior officials, but only in recent weeks has the intelligence community been able to assess with a higher sense of confidence exactly how Russia continues to pursue it.
In the meantime, the White House would not give details about whether the capability involved a nuclear-powered weapon or a nuclear-capable weapon.
Russia drew international condemnation in 2021 when it destroyed a Soviet-era satellite with a missile fired from the ground. The test created 1,500 pieces of orbital debris that forced crewmembers on the International Space Station to seek shelter.
-
-
- Economics
- 16 February 2024 10:59
Politics
-
On Friday, the Baku Serious Crimes Court, at the trial in the case of public activist Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, scheduled to hear the testimony of the victim - Ulvia Muradova (Alovlu) and Orkhan Abdullayev. However, they did not show up, and the judge suggested to postpone the hearing to the next trial.
-
- 16 February 2024, 16:26
On February 17, at panel discussions on the topic: "Prospects for international climate diplomacy" will be addressed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev together with other participants, the program of the Munich Security Conference.
-
- 16 February 2024, 15:56
On Friday, the Department of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia announced the death of Alexei Navalny in the prison. According to the report, Navalny died after a walk, having lost consciousness. The doctors of the prison called an ambulance. "All necessary resuscitation measures have been carried out, which did not give positive results. The doctors of the emergency medical service pronounced the convict dead. The causes of death are being established," the report says.
-
- 16 February 2024, 15:45
Today, the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order approving the new composition of the Cabinet of Ministers. It reassigned almost all members of the previous government.
Leave a review