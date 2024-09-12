Ali Kerimli Claims Court Has Fulfilled Political Order
Ali Kerimli Claims Court Has Fulfilled Political Order
Ali Kerimli, the leader of the Popular Front Party of Azerbaijan (PFPA), has described the court's decision to accept a lawsuit against him as fulfilling a political order. "I am not at all surprised by the court's decision. The court has executed a political order - accepting the case for consideration despite the lack of any legal grounds and criminal events," Kerimli said in a statement to his supporters.
Since 2013, eight individuals have been subjected to torture to extract testimonies against Kerimli and to hold him criminally accountable. These testimonies were reportedly sought from journalist Parviz Hashimli, activist Kamala Bananiyarli, leader of the "Muslim Unity" Movement Taleh Bagirzade, former PFPA member Saleh Rustamli, the late activist Babek Hasanov, activist Agil Maharramli, bodyguard Niyameddin Ahmedov, and former party deputy chairman Fuad Gahramanli.
"At that time, the authorities had the sense not to open a criminal case against me. However, now the regime apparently feels completely unpunished, ignoring calls from the US, EU, Council of Europe, and others to end repression. By opening a criminal case against the leader of an opposition party, the authorities aim to completely eliminate the opposition, civil society, and free media," Kerimli stated.
Today, Judge Babek Panahov of the Nasimi District Court accepted a private prosecution complaint filed against Kerimli by Aydin Aliyev.
