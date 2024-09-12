The Clooney Foundation for Justice is Monitoring the Case of Tofig Yagublu

For decades, opposition leader Tofig Yagublu has faced legal persecution in Azerbaijan. Detained since December, he is now standing trial. Legal organizations Trial Watch and Gibson Dunn are tracking the case and documenting violations to present to UN Special Rapporteurs. This information was shared by the Foundation on its account on platform X.

Hollywood actor George Clooney and his spouse, lawyer Amal Clooney, established the Clooney Foundation for Justice (CFJ) several years ago to ensure justice for vulnerable populations and hold perpetrators of human rights violations accountable.