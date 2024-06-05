Aliev and Mohber confirmed the implementation of bilateral agreements between Iran and Azerbaijan

On June 5, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Acting President of Iran Mohammad Mohber had a telephone conversation. Aliyev confirmed his commitment to the agreements reached at the last meeting with the late Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, the press service of the head of Azerbaijan.

In turn, Mohber also reaffirmed Iran's commitment to the implementation of the agreements reached. The sides also stressed the importance of the road from Zangelan to Nakhchivan through the territory of Iran.