Human rights activists discussed the case of the paralyzed activist with European diplomats

The case of the arrested first-group disabled person, Famil Khalilov, and his health were the subject of discussions at a meeting of human rights defenders with diplomats of European countries at the office of the European Union in Baku. The meeting was attended by Rufat Safarov, Fuad Hasanov, and Khalilov's wife. The staff of the EU mission, the embassies of Germany, France and the Netherlands were informed about the situation.

"We told about the illegal arrest of Famil Khalilov and the trumped-up charges against him. We also noticed that Famil's hands are paralyzed, he has sores in his hands and ears," Rufat Safarov told Turan news agency. According to him, human rights activists asked that the EU delegation and the embassies of the EU countries apply to the presidential administration and the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry for Khalilov's release on humanitarian grounds.

Safarov expressed satisfaction with the results of the meeting and hopes that subsequent actions will have a result and Khalilov will be released at least under house arrest.

According to Safarov, the meeting also discussed the overall human rights situation, the repressive environment and politically motivated arrests in Azerbaijan.