The Court of Appeal again left Tofig Yagublu under arrest

On Wednesday, the Baku Court of Appeal considered two complaints by Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces (NCDF) and the “Musavat” party, against the extension of arrest and refusal to transfer to house arrest. Both complaints were dismissed, Yagublu’s daughter Nigar Khazi said. According to her, during the meeting, Yagublu severely criticized the judges and the ruling regime. The cases were considered under the chairmanship of judges Zaur Huseynov and Murad Mammadov.

"I haven't had any rights since 1993. How long can I be arrested on false charges? No judge has made a fair decision yet," Khazi quoted her father. According to her, Yagublu called the judges "unfree people."

*Tofig Yagublu, a member of the coordination center of the National Council of Democratic Forces and the “Musavat” Party, was arrested on December 14 on charges of fraud and illegal document production. Local and international human rights organizations have recognized him as a political prisoner.