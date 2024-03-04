Aliyev accused PACE and European institutions of being biased against the Azerbaijani woman
A biased and dirty campaign has been launched against Azerbaijan in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, President Ilham Aliyev said , receiving Chairman of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov in Baku on Monday.
According to the website of the head of state, Zhelyazkov congratulated Azerbaijan on holding COP29 and stressed the importance of projects implemented by Baku in the field of green and renewable energy.
He expressed Bulgaria's intention to join the project of laying an electric cable along the bottom of the Black Sea and stressed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the field of energy.
Aliyev, in turn, said that after the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, a number of European institutions launched a large-scale campaign against Baku. This campaign is also being conducted in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which is unacceptable. The Head of State said that parliaments of a number of countries have already spoken out against this injustice. He positively assessed Bulgaria's intention to join the project of laying an electric cable along the bottom of the Black Sea as part of the green energy project.
Azerbaijan is an energy supplier to Europe and today Azerbaijani gas is supplied to eight European countries.
- 5 March 2024, 17:06
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has arrived on a significant working visit to Azerbaijan, where he is slated to engage in discussions with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Ali Asadov.
- 5 March 2024, 15:53
On March 5, the Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Kerim Veliyev, received a Pakistani delegation headed by the Director General of the Joint Staff of the Armed Forces of Pakistan, Ahsan Gulrez. Kerimov noted the great importance of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan. He stressed the importance of holding trilateral military exercises with the participation of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey to share experiences and improve the professionalism of military personnel.
- 5 March 2024, 15:51
Ruslan Panakhov, the Azerbaijani serviceman who was detained by Armenian forces after getting lost in adverse weather conditions on February 28, has safely returned to Azerbaijan. Panakhov arrived at Baku airport on Tuesday, accompanied by Azerbaijani officials. Speaking to reporters upon his return, Panakhov reassured the public, stating that he feels fine after the ordeal.
- 5 March 2024, 14:11
Today in the United States, the “super Tuesday” is an important stage of the upcoming presidential elections in November. On March 5, the Republican and Democratic parties are holding primaries in 16 states, including California, Texas and Virginia. The results of the preliminary voting in these states are important for the selection of candidates at the congresses of these parties.
