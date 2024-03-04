Aliyev accused PACE and European institutions of being biased against the Azerbaijani woman

A biased and dirty campaign has been launched against Azerbaijan in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, President Ilham Aliyev said , receiving Chairman of the Bulgarian National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov in Baku on Monday.

According to the website of the head of state, Zhelyazkov congratulated Azerbaijan on holding COP29 and stressed the importance of projects implemented by Baku in the field of green and renewable energy.

He expressed Bulgaria's intention to join the project of laying an electric cable along the bottom of the Black Sea and stressed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the field of energy.

Aliyev, in turn, said that after the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, a number of European institutions launched a large-scale campaign against Baku. This campaign is also being conducted in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which is unacceptable. The Head of State said that parliaments of a number of countries have already spoken out against this injustice. He positively assessed Bulgaria's intention to join the project of laying an electric cable along the bottom of the Black Sea as part of the green energy project.

Azerbaijan is an energy supplier to Europe and today Azerbaijani gas is supplied to eight European countries.