Armenia returns Azerbaijani soldier

Criminal prosecution against Azerbaijani soldier Ruslan Eldaniz oglu Panakhov has been stopped in Armenia. The Armenian media reported this.

Panakhov was detained on the territory of Armenia on February 28.

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, Panakhov ended up on their territory, “following an incident between military personnel at an Azerbaijani position,” as a result of which he “escaped and got lost.”

In turn, the National Security Service of Armenia stated that Yerevan decided to hand over the soldier to the Azerbaijani side as a "sign of goodwill" and based on the agreements reached at the highest level between the two countries.

According to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense, Panakhov got lost due to unfavorable weather conditions.