president.az
Aliyev and Rahmon discussed the development of the trans-Caspian transport corridor
The Trans-Caspian transport corridor is becoming more and more in demand for the European and Central Asian regions, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today in Baku at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon. The parties discussed the issues of cooperation in the transport sector "taking into account the new opportunities of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the two countries," the website of the head of state.
The parties can join forces to make more effective use of the opportunities of the Trans-Caspian transport Corridor, the importance of which is increasing both for Central Asia and Europe, Aliyev said. "Azerbaijan, as a connecting link, a country located at the junction of Europe and Asia, with its transport infrastructure, plays an important role in this issue," Aliyev stressed.
In turn, Rahman stressed that "Azerbaijan is a reliable friend and partner of Tajikistan." "We have similar positions on topical regional and international issues. Humanitarian ties aimed at further rapprochement of the peoples of our countries are actively developing," the President of Tajikistan noted.
Politics
-
- 23 May 2024, 18:10
Three military colleges are being established in Azerbaijan, and the corresponding decree was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov. In particular, military colleges within the structure of the National Defense University will be established in Baku, Ganja, and Nakhchivan.
-
Teachers must adhere to the principles of legality, loyalty, conscientious and cultural behavior, impartiality, and public trust, the "Rules of ethical behavior of teachers", approved on May 15 by the Ministry of Science and Education.
-
- 23 May 2024, 17:17
Paralyzed activist Famil Khalilov has been on hunger strike for the second day in Baku pre-trial detention center-1 in protest against his unjustified criminal prosecution, his wife Kichikhanym Khalilova told Turan. She noted that F.Khalilov went on hunger strike on May 22 after a hearing of the Court of Appeal, which refused to transfer him to house arrest.
-
- 23 May 2024, 14:08
A package of Azerbaijani-Tajik documents was signed in Baku today after the talks between the leaders of the two countries, Ilham Aliyev and Emomali Rahmon.
Leave a review