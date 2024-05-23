Aliyev and Rahmon discussed the development of the trans-Caspian transport corridor

The Trans-Caspian transport corridor is becoming more and more in demand for the European and Central Asian regions, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said today in Baku at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon. The parties discussed the issues of cooperation in the transport sector "taking into account the new opportunities of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the two countries," the website of the head of state.

The parties can join forces to make more effective use of the opportunities of the Trans-Caspian transport Corridor, the importance of which is increasing both for Central Asia and Europe, Aliyev said. "Azerbaijan, as a connecting link, a country located at the junction of Europe and Asia, with its transport infrastructure, plays an important role in this issue," Aliyev stressed.

In turn, Rahman stressed that "Azerbaijan is a reliable friend and partner of Tajikistan." "We have similar positions on topical regional and international issues. Humanitarian ties aimed at further rapprochement of the peoples of our countries are actively developing," the President of Tajikistan noted.