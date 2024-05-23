An attempt to smuggle half a centner of drugs from Iran has been stopped

On Friday, May 24, partly cloudy weather is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, mostly without precipitation. However, in some parts of the peninsula, rain is expected in some places during the day. A north-easterly wind will blow, which will be replaced by a moderate north-westerly wind in the evening. The air temperature at night will be +13 +17°, during the day +21 +26°, the National Hydrometeorology Service reports.