Aliyev welcomed German businessmen

On Wednesday, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev welcomed a high-ranking delegation headed by Chairman of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms to his residence. This meeting, as reported on the official website of the head of the Azerbaijani state, highlighted the deepening of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Germany.

The delegation, which included Tobias Baumann, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce, along with representatives of such well-known companies as Falk, Uniper Global Commodities SE, Rhenus Group, VNG, Rohde & Schwarz and HHLA International, demonstrated the breadth and depth of Germany's interest in Azerbaijan.

The day before, the delegation held a meeting at the Ministry of Economy. At the forefront of the discussions was the strategic importance of international and regional transport and logistics projects, especially those led by Azerbaijan, including the Middle Corridor initiative. The delegation was informed about the huge opportunities opening up in the industrial zones of Azerbaijan, in particular in the Free Economic Zone (FEZ) "Alat", where entrepreneurs can expect an attractive investment climate, as well as a number of advantages for resident companies.

During the dialogue, Azerbaijan's efforts to strengthen its logistics and transport infrastructure were highlighted, with special emphasis on how these developments open up many opportunities for German enterprises to flourish in the Azerbaijani market.

During the mutual exchange of views, representatives of German companies took the opportunity to present their proposals, expressing great interest in various sectors of the Azerbaijani economy. Among these interests, it should be noted the potential participation in public-private partnership projects and participation in construction and rehabilitation work in the recently liberated territories — evidence of Germany's commitment to contribute to Azerbaijan's post-conflict reconstruction efforts.

The active economic cooperation between the two countries is evidenced by the presence of about 180 German companies currently operating in Azerbaijan. Moreover, in 2023, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Germany increased significantly, increasing by an impressive 45.4% and reaching $1.8 billion, which is an indicator of the growing economic partnership between the two countries.