This year there is a real chance of achieving lasting peace in the region - Mark Libby
February marks the 32nd anniversary of the establishment of relations between the United States and Azerbaijan. On this occasion, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby made a video message. He noted that in the past period, the parties have worked together at a high level on energy security, improving bilateral trade and investment, as well as combating transnational threats.
"Thousands of people have taken advantage of the opportunities for intercultural academic and professional exchange. This year we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Association of Graduates of Azerbaijanis educated in the United States," the ambassador said.
Libby said he looks forward to the United States joining Azerbaijan at COP29 this year and becoming partners in developing countermeasures against climate change. "We believe that this year there is a real chance to achieve a decent and lasting peace in the region. We are ready to support both sides," the ambassador said, referring to the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
