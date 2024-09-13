American Vista and the Azerbaijan State Oil Fund to Expand Cooperation
On September 13, Ilham Aliyev met with Robert Smith, CEO of the major American investment firm Vista Equity Partners. The meeting focused on expanding cooperation between the Azerbaijan State Oil Fund and Vista. Robert Smith highlighted favorable opportunities for deepening this partnership and expressed confidence that the existing ties would strengthen in the future.
The announcement does not specify the details of the collaboration between Vista and the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan. Vista Equity Partners is one of the world's largest private investment firms, known for acquiring struggling companies, financing and turning them profitable, and then selling them. The firm manages assets totaling $100 billion and has executed hundreds of investment projects worth $275 billion over its history.
It is possible that the Azerbaijan State Oil Fund will participate in some of Vista's deals as a partner, investing its capital in these ventures.
