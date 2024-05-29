An Afghan man accused of preparing a terrorist attack in Azerbaijan will appear in court

Fawzan Musa Khan, a 34-year-old Afghan citizen accused of preparing a terrorist attack on the territory of Azerbaijan, will appear in court. A preparatory hearing on his case has been scheduled for June 10 at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Shalala Hasanova. The Afghan who arrived in Azerbaijan was detained in July 2023. He was the embassy of one of the countries in Baku to plan a terrorist attack, the State Security Service reported at the time.

According to the investigation, the Afghan citizen "was in contact with other persons to obtain financial support for the purchase of firearms and explosives." A criminal case was opened against him under Articles 28, 214.2.1 and 28, 214.2.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (preparation of a terrorist attack by prior conspiracy by a group of persons and with the use of weapons and explosives) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.