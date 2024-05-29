An Afghan man accused of preparing a terrorist attack in Azerbaijan will appear in court
Fawzan Musa Khan, a 34-year-old Afghan citizen accused of preparing a terrorist attack on the territory of Azerbaijan, will appear in court. A preparatory hearing on his case has been scheduled for June 10 at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, chaired by Shalala Hasanova. The Afghan who arrived in Azerbaijan was detained in July 2023. He was the embassy of one of the countries in Baku to plan a terrorist attack, the State Security Service reported at the time.
According to the investigation, the Afghan citizen "was in contact with other persons to obtain financial support for the purchase of firearms and explosives." A criminal case was opened against him under Articles 28, 214.2.1 and 28, 214.2.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan (preparation of a terrorist attack by prior conspiracy by a group of persons and with the use of weapons and explosives) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Politics
- 29 May 2024, 17:12
On May 29, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Pakistan. Bayramov is to meet with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and other officials of Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.
- 29 May 2024, 17:10
On May 29, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov arrived in Turkiye on a working visit at the invitation of the head of the Turkish military department, Yashar Guler. According to the Ministry of Defense, a number of bilateral meetings are planned during the visit. Hasanov will also take part in the event: "High-level observation Day" within the framework of the multinational exercises "EFES - 2024".
- 29 May 2024, 17:01
Mehman Aliyev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, was arrested for distributing videos on social networks, according to his family and associates. Father of the arrested man, Aydin Aliyev, told Turan, that his son distributed video footage of the violent detention of his cousin Ali Isayev in the city of Shirvan.
The battery swallowed by the activist of the Popular Front Party Elkhan Aliyev in jail is still in his body, the wife of the oppositionist Shahnaz Aliyev told Turan on Wednesday. The activist swallowed a battery on May 26 in protest against not fulfilling his promise that he would be released by the court in the near future.
