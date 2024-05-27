    • flag_AZ
  • An agreement has been signed between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan and Moldova
An agreement on cooperation between the Ministries of Internal Affairs of the two countries was signed during the visit of Moldovan Interior Minister Adrian Efros to Azerbaijan. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Interior Minister Vilayat Eyvazov and Adrian Efros.

During the meeting, Eyvazov noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with law enforcement agencies of Moldova at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

Among the urgent problems, he highlighted the fight against drug trafficking, international terrorism, trafficking, illegal migration and cybercrime.

