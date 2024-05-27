The CEC announced new data on the number of voters

The Central Election Commission of the country announced new data on the number of voters in Azerbaijan today. After the "clarification process", 6 million 326 thousand 764 people were included in the unified list of voters of the country, the head of this department Mazahir Panahov said at a meeting of the CEC on Monday. Of them 47.55% are men, and 52.45% are women. The oldest voter is 134-year-old Azizova Tamam Ali gizi, born in 1894. The oldest voter, Hilal Ibrahimov, is 108 years old, he was born in 1915. In February of this year, during the early presidential elections, it was reported that there were 6 million 478 thousand 623 people in the country.

On the eve of these elections, it was reported that there were 6 million 478 thousand 623 voters in the country. Compared to today's statistics, the number of voters has decreased by more than 150 thousand people. The reasons for this are not clear.