In the next three days, heavy rains in the mountains will cause mudslides – forecasters

On May 30, no precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron; south-easterly wind, and the air temperature will rise to +31 degrees during the day. In the regions of the country, precipitation will take place in mountainous areas, and easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +28+33 degrees in the afternoon. In the mountains it will be + 7+12 at night, +14+19 during the day.