In the next three days, heavy rains in the mountains will cause mudslides – forecasters
Forecasters of the Ministry of Ecology warn that on May 28-29-30, heavy rains with thunderstorms are expected in the mountains of the Greater and Lesser Caucasus. This will cause an increase in the level of mountain rivers and villages.
The U.S. Embassy in Baku, in collaboration with American Councils for International Education, is proud to announce the EducationUSA Alumni Fair as an exceptional opportunity for high school and university students, as well as their parents, interested in pursuing education in the United States.
- 29 May 2024, 16:37
On May 30, no precipitation is expected in Baku and Absheron; south-easterly wind, and the air temperature will rise to +31 degrees during the day. In the regions of the country, precipitation will take place in mountainous areas, and easterly wind. The air temperature in the lowlands will rise to +28+33 degrees in the afternoon. In the mountains it will be + 7+12 at night, +14+19 during the day.
- 28 May 2024, 18:21
Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2024 is set to increase total expenditures by 2.94 billion manats, raising the projected budget to 39.71 billion manats, an 8% increase from the approved indicator, according to the Ministry of Finance. However, the amendments reveal a controversial reduction in social protection spending, sparking debate over the government's priorities.
- 28 May 2024, 12:55
Rescuers and emergency services are mobilising in the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region of Georgia. As a result of the rains, houses and roads are flooded, bridges and power lines damaged, and some settlements remain without electricity.
