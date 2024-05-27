Activist Lachin Veliyev is on a dry hunger strike in the prison

Activist Lachin Veliyev has been on a dry hunger strike for the third day in the prison N 10, his wife Zulfiya Veliyeva told Turan. He is protesting against the prohibition to transfer a power of attorney to his wife in order to receive compensation appointed by the ECHR, she said. In addition, Veliyev is protesting against the refusal of medical care due to kidney disease. On the third day of the hunger strike, Veliyev's health worsened, the activist's wife said. At the same time, Veliyev was not isolated from other prisoners.

Lawyer Nemat Kerimli told Turan correspondent that Veliyev was denied the right to transfer the power of attorney even after a letter was received from the Ministry of Justice signed by the minister on creating an opportunity to transfer the power of attorney. The Prison Service could not be reached for comment.

*Veliyev was arrested in March 2021 on criminal charges of "large-scale drug trafficking". Subsequently, he was also charged with "fraud" and sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. According to human rights activists, the real reason for Veliyev's arrest is his opposition activities. In the past, he was a member of the Musavat party, and then a supporter of the Popular Front Party. Veliyev was detained after street rallies on July 15, 2020 in Baku. In September 2023, the European Court of Human Rights declared Veliyev's pre-trial pre-trial detention unlawful and ordered to pay him compensation in the amount of 3,500.

It is noteworthy that the government itself unilaterally recognized the violation of Veliyev's rights, expressing its readiness to compensate him for moral damage.