The Court of Appeal has left Vardanyan under arrest

On May 27, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected Ruben Vardanyan's appeal for an extension of his arrest. The former "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, Ruben Vardanyan, was detained in September 2023 while trying to leave Karabakh, and was taken to Baku. He was charged under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the creation and activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan).

Vardanyan arrived in Karabakh in September 2022, and in November became the "state minister of the government." He was removed from office in February 2023.