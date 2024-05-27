The Court of Appeal has left Vardanyan under arrest
On May 27, the Baku Court of Appeal rejected Ruben Vardanyan's appeal for an extension of his arrest. The former "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, Ruben Vardanyan, was detained in September 2023 while trying to leave Karabakh, and was taken to Baku. He was charged under Articles 214-1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the creation and activities of armed formations or groups not provided for by law) and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan).
Vardanyan arrived in Karabakh in September 2022, and in November became the "state minister of the government." He was removed from office in February 2023.
- 29 May 2024, 17:12
On May 29, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov left for an official visit to Pakistan. Bayramov is to meet with Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Pakistan Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and other officials of Pakistan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.
- 29 May 2024, 17:10
On May 29, the Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov arrived in Turkiye on a working visit at the invitation of the head of the Turkish military department, Yashar Guler. According to the Ministry of Defense, a number of bilateral meetings are planned during the visit. Hasanov will also take part in the event: "High-level observation Day" within the framework of the multinational exercises "EFES - 2024".
- 29 May 2024, 17:01
Mehman Aliyev, an activist of the Popular Front Party, was arrested for distributing videos on social networks, according to his family and associates. Father of the arrested man, Aydin Aliyev, told Turan, that his son distributed video footage of the violent detention of his cousin Ali Isayev in the city of Shirvan.
The battery swallowed by the activist of the Popular Front Party Elkhan Aliyev in jail is still in his body, the wife of the oppositionist Shahnaz Aliyev told Turan on Wednesday. The activist swallowed a battery on May 26 in protest against not fulfilling his promise that he would be released by the court in the near future.
