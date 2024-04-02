ANAMA sapper injured in mine explosion in Agdam

ANAMA sapper injured in mine explosion in Agdam

ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) sapper Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu born 1987 was blown up by a mine, the Aghdam district prosecutor's office reported.

The incident occurred on April 2 during mine clearance work in the village of Saryjaly, Agdam region.

Aliyev was injured, and the equipment he used was also damaged.

Aliyev's condition is assessed as satisfactory. An investigation into the matter is underway.