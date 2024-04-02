Trade union activist sentenced to 3 years in prison
Trade union activist sentenced to 3 years in prison
On April 2, the trial of trade union activist Aykhan Israfilov, accused in the drug case, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court found him guilty under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs) and sentenced him to 3 years in prison.
The defense requested to view the recordings from the police surveillance cameras, as well as to call for questioning the source of information who reported the presence of drugs in Israfilov. However, these and other petitions were not satisfied. The prosecutor asked to sentence Israfilov to 5 years in prison.
In his closing remarks, lawyer Fariz Namazli pointed out that the investigation into Israfilov's case was conducted in violation of the law and therefore asked the court to acquit him.
Israfilov himself stated that he was being persecuted because of his trade union activities. The defense intends to appeal the verdict.
* Aykhan Israfilov, a member of the Board of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions, was arrested in August 2023. Israfilov categorically denied the accusation and linked his arrest to public activities to protect the rights of courier service workers.
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.
ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) sapper Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu born 1987 was blown up by a mine, the Aghdam district prosecutor's office reported.
On April 2, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkiye, Haluk Gergyun, discussed issues of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Hasanov expressed confidence that the joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will increase the defense capability of the armies of the two countries.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the arrests of five more journalists in Azerbaijan on trumped-up charges of “foreign currency smuggling,” on which they face up to eight years in prison. The five journalists with Toplum TV, a YouTube news channel, were serving the public interest with their reporting on corruption, says RSF, calling for the release of the three still held.
