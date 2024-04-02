Three people were injured in the Terter as a result of a mine explosion
Three people were injured today as a result of a mine explosion in the village of Chili in the Terter region, a joint statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and ANAMA.
Polad Ismailov, born in 1969, Tagizade Arzuman, born in 1992, and Bagirov Elmir, born in 2006, were blown up by a mine while grazing cattle in an uncleaned area. Bagirov was taken to the Barda Central Hospital, where both his legs were amputated. Tagizade was taken to the same Hospital. Ismailov was hospitalized in the Terter Central Hospital, his condition is assessed as serious.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office and ANAMA once again called on citizens to observe security measures, not to enter unfamiliar areas and pay attention to all signs indicating danger.
