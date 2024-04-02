The Ministry of Defense discusses issues of military cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan
On April 2, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkiye, Haluk Gergyun, discussed issues of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Hasanov expressed confidence that the joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will increase the defense capability of the armies of the two countries.
In turn, Haluk Gergyun stressed that the strong political relations between the two countries have a beneficial effect on military cooperation. The meeting was also attended by the heads of Turkiye's leading military-industrial companies, with whom the prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation were discussed.
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia's territorial integrity and escalates tension on the border. This was stated by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Stephane Sejourne at a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in Paris on 2 April.
- 2 April 2024, 20:05
ANAMA (Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency) sapper Aliyev Khayyam Gambar oglu born 1987 was blown up by a mine, the Aghdam district prosecutor's office reported.
- 2 April 2024, 18:24
On April 2, the trial of trade union activist Aykhan Israfilov, accused in the drug case, ended in the Baku Serious Crimes Court. The court found him guilty under Article 234.1-1 of the Criminal Code (possession and distribution of drugs) and sentenced him to 3 years in prison.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the arrests of five more journalists in Azerbaijan on trumped-up charges of “foreign currency smuggling,” on which they face up to eight years in prison. The five journalists with Toplum TV, a YouTube news channel, were serving the public interest with their reporting on corruption, says RSF, calling for the release of the three still held.
