The Ministry of Defense discusses issues of military cooperation between Turkiye and Azerbaijan

On April 2, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and the head of the Defense Industry Committee of Turkiye, Haluk Gergyun, discussed issues of expanding mutual cooperation in the field of the military-industrial complex. According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Hasanov expressed confidence that the joint projects of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will increase the defense capability of the armies of the two countries.

In turn, Haluk Gergyun stressed that the strong political relations between the two countries have a beneficial effect on military cooperation. The meeting was also attended by the heads of Turkiye's leading military-industrial companies, with whom the prospects for the development of military and military-technical cooperation were discussed.