Animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli released (updated)



Animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli was released two hours after being detained at the COP29 climate conference in Baku.

He himself told Turan about this.

According to the young man, after his detention, security guards took him to a toilet for people with disabilities. He was held there for 1.5 hours.

After that, Mammadli was taken out to the street through the “backyard” and put in a car. “They took me to the Ulduz metro station and released me there,” Mammadli said.

He noted that he was subjected to violence during his detention.

“I have scratches on my body, traces of blood,” he said.

Mammadli said that with his protest he wanted to draw international attention to the problem of shooting stray dogs in Baku.

“However, the authorities announced in October that the Toplan center, which deals with this, had already been closed.

Apparently, this statement was aimed at improving the image of the authorities before COP29.

But in reality, the same Toplan vehicles, the same people accompanied by the police continue to catch dogs,” Mammadli noted.

According to him, the Toplan territory is still not open to the public

“On the other hand, the authorities have created an atmosphere of fear in connection with COP29, and I thought that in order to dispel this, we must do something,” Kerimli summed up, explaining another goal of his action.

2024-11-15 18:16

nimal Rights Activist and Journalists Detained During Protest at COP29

On November 15, animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli was detained while staging a protest at the COP29 climate conference. Mammadli was protesting the shooting of street dogs in Azerbaijan. He raised a sign above his head that read: "Azerbaijani authorities are shooting dogs on the streets!" He also shouted: "Resign those who teach youth to be sycophants under the guise of volunteerism!"

Mammadli was removed by security personnel. At the same time, two female journalists, Aytaj Tapdyg and Khayala Agaeva, who were filming Mammadli's protest, were forcibly removed from the protest site. The journalists were taken out of the COP29 venue, and their phones were confiscated. Currently, Mammadli has not been in contact, and his whereabouts remain unknown. Attempts to get comments from the COP29 organizers were unsuccessful.