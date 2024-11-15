Arrested Abzas Media journalists were pressured
Arrested Abzas Media journalists were pressured in Baku pretrial detention center No. 1.
As reported by relatives of the journalists, on November 14, journalist Nargiz Absalamova was insulted by a guard. Moreover, he used force against her, as a result of which her arm was injured.
In addition, on November 15, a group of female prisoners tried to put pressure on Absalamova and some other prisoners.
“When journalists Sevinj Vagifgizi and Elnara Gasimova expressed protest against this, they were also pressured by guards,” the same sources reported.
It was not possible to obtain comments from the Penitentiary Service.
