Court upholds denial of asylum to Afgan Sadygov in Georgia

On November 15, the Tbilisi City Court heard the merits of the complaint filed by the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.TV, Afgan Sadygov, against the denial of political asylum in Georgia.

As the journalist's wife, Sevinj Sadygov, told Turan, the journalist, who is on his 56th day of hunger strike, was brought to court in a wheelchair.

He said in court that a criminal case had been opened against him in Azerbaijan on fabricated charges in order to punish him for criticizing the authorities.

The defense also pointed out that A. Sadygov would face an unfair trial in Azerbaijan, since he had already experienced the fate of a political prisoner twice.

Statements from international organizations confirming the defense's position were presented to the court.

However, the court did not satisfy the complaint.

S. Sadygov considers the court's decision "political."

The defense will file an appeal.

She noted that A. Sadygov, despite his grave health condition, intends to continue his hunger strike.

"If something happens to Afgan, it will be on the conscience of the authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia," said S. Sadygova.

* Afgan Sadygov arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Turkey, saying that he could only return to Azerbaijan.

In August, Sadygov was taken into custody at the request of Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is being asked to be extradited. Since September 21, he has been on a hunger strike, protesting his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum. On October 8, as a result of the hunger strike, his condition worsened, and he was transferred to a prison hospital.