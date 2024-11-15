Court upholds denial of asylum to Afgan Sadygov in Georgia
On November 15, the Tbilisi City Court heard the merits of the complaint filed by the head of the Azerbaijani website Azel.TV, Afgan Sadygov, against the denial of political asylum in Georgia.
As the journalist's wife, Sevinj Sadygov, told Turan, the journalist, who is on his 56th day of hunger strike, was brought to court in a wheelchair.
He said in court that a criminal case had been opened against him in Azerbaijan on fabricated charges in order to punish him for criticizing the authorities.
The defense also pointed out that A. Sadygov would face an unfair trial in Azerbaijan, since he had already experienced the fate of a political prisoner twice.
Statements from international organizations confirming the defense's position were presented to the court.
However, the court did not satisfy the complaint.
S. Sadygov considers the court's decision "political."
The defense will file an appeal.
She noted that A. Sadygov, despite his grave health condition, intends to continue his hunger strike.
"If something happens to Afgan, it will be on the conscience of the authorities of Azerbaijan and Georgia," said S. Sadygova.
* Afgan Sadygov arrived in Georgia with his family in December 2023, fearing persecution. In July, he was not allowed to leave Georgia for Turkey, saying that he could only return to Azerbaijan.
In August, Sadygov was taken into custody at the request of Azerbaijan. In Baku, he is accused of extortion and is being asked to be extradited. Since September 21, he has been on a hunger strike, protesting his arrest and refusal to grant him asylum. On October 8, as a result of the hunger strike, his condition worsened, and he was transferred to a prison hospital.
Politics
-
- 15 November 2024, 21:54
On November 15, animal rights activist Kamran Mammadli was detained while staging a protest at the COP29 climate conference. Mammadli was protesting the shooting of street dogs in Azerbaijan. He raised a sign above his head that read: "Azerbaijani authorities are shooting dogs on the streets!" He also shouted: "Resign those who teach youth to be sycophants under the guise of volunteerism!"
-
- 15 November 2024, 21:48
Arrested Abzas Media journalists were pressured in Baku pretrial detention center No. 1.
-
- 15 November 2024, 17:39
The United States has been working with Azerbaijan for a long time on energy issues and fossil fuel emissions, particularly focusing on technologies that reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions and help transition to clean energy, the U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm stated at a press conference on November 15 during COP29 in Baku, in response to a question from Turan about how the U.S. can assist Azerbaijan in its transition to renewable and green energy.
-
- 15 November 2024, 16:54
On November 15, the Baku Appeals Court heard the complaint filed by Ulvi Hasanli, the director of the Abzas Mediapublication, against Baku's pre-trial detention center -1 detention facility and the Penitentiary Service. The complaint concerns poor conditions of detention, inhumane treatment, and restrictions on Hasanli’s rights while in custody. Representatives from both institutions failed to appear in court.
Leave a review