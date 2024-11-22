Annalena Baerbock
Annalena Baerbock did not give a clear answer on whether Germany will provide "Taurus" missiles to Ukraine
Germany is trying to prevent the escalation of the military conflict in Europe and is making efforts to do so. Speaking on November 22 at a press conference in Baku, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock responded to a question about whether Berlin would provide "Taurus" missiles to Kyiv after Russia's use of ballistic missiles against Ukraine. "Therefore, this question cannot be answered with a simple 'yes'," she said.
Baerbock also noted that Russia is conducting aggressive actions against Germany as well, including cyberattacks, sending explosive packages to planes, and other forms of aggression. "Putin is trying to divide Europe and corner individual countries, causing massive refugee flows, as happened with Ukraine. His only goal is to force us to stop supporting Ukraine," she said.
"We made a big mistake by not assessing these threats in time. Over these thousand days of war, the right decision has been to support Ukraine until Putin halts his aggression," she emphasized.
-
- Economics
- 22 November 2024 15:20
-
Politics
-
- 22 November 2024, 21:31
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijani civil society in the evening of 22 November at the office of Turan news agency.
-
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock today as part of her official visit to Baku for COP29.
-
- 22 November 2024, 15:30
Journalist Imran Aliyev, held in the 1st Kurdakhany Detention Center near Baku, ended his hunger strike yesterday, which he had begun on November 18. The head of the website Məclis.info, Aliyev was protesting to demand his release, asserting that there was no criminal offense in his actions.
-
- 22 November 2024, 12:29
On 22 November, a group of international activists held a rally at COP29 in Baku under the slogan ‘Human rights are quietly dying!’
Leave a review