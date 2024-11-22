  • contact.az Contact
  Annalena Baerbock did not give a clear answer on whether Germany will provide "Taurus" missiles to Ukraine
Annalena Baerbock

Annalena Baerbock

The news agency Turan
The news agency Turan

Annalena Baerbock did not give a clear answer on whether Germany will provide "Taurus" missiles to Ukraine

Germany is trying to prevent the escalation of the military conflict in Europe and is making efforts to do so. Speaking on November 22 at a press conference in Baku, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock responded to a question about whether Berlin would provide "Taurus" missiles to Kyiv after Russia's use of ballistic missiles against Ukraine. "Therefore, this question cannot be answered with a simple 'yes'," she said.

Baerbock also noted that Russia is conducting aggressive actions against Germany as well, including cyberattacks, sending explosive packages to planes, and other forms of aggression. "Putin is trying to divide Europe and corner individual countries, causing massive refugee flows, as happened with Ukraine. His only goal is to force us to stop supporting Ukraine," she said.

"We made a big mistake by not assessing these threats in time. Over these thousand days of war, the right decision has been to support Ukraine until Putin halts his aggression," she emphasized.

Politics

