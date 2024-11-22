Another action of activists at COP29 in defence of human rights
On 22 November, a group of international activists held a rally at COP29 in Baku under the slogan ‘Human rights are quietly dying!’
In their speeches the protesters noted persecution of people for realising their rights by pointing out facts of illegal arrests and persecutions.
The activists called on the international community not to remain indifferent to the persecution of people, illegal violation of human rights by autocratic regimes and large corporations.
22 November 2024 12:51
22 November 2024, 21:31
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijani civil society in the evening of 22 November at the office of Turan news agency.
-
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock today as part of her official visit to Baku for COP29.
-
22 November 2024, 15:30
Journalist Imran Aliyev, held in the 1st Kurdakhany Detention Center near Baku, ended his hunger strike yesterday, which he had begun on November 18. The head of the website Məclis.info, Aliyev was protesting to demand his release, asserting that there was no criminal offense in his actions.
-
Germany is trying to prevent the escalation of the military conflict in Europe and is making efforts to do so. Speaking on November 22 at a press conference in Baku, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock responded to a question about whether Berlin would provide "Taurus" missiles to Kyiv after Russia's use of ballistic missiles against Ukraine. "Therefore, this question cannot be answered with a simple 'yes'," she said.
