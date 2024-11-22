Another action of activists at COP29 in defence of human rights

On 22 November, a group of international activists held a rally at COP29 in Baku under the slogan ‘Human rights are quietly dying!’

In their speeches the protesters noted persecution of people for realising their rights by pointing out facts of illegal arrests and persecutions.

The activists called on the international community not to remain indifferent to the persecution of people, illegal violation of human rights by autocratic regimes and large corporations.