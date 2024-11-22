Armenians Can Return to Karabakh Only by Accepting Azerbaijani Citizenship – Hikmet Hajiyev

The Advisor for Foreign Policy to the President of Azerbaijan posted on his account on platform X, where he responded to Senator Ed Markey's remarks at COP29 and after his return from Baku. According to Hajiyev, the senator presented the results of his trip "in a way that aligns with what the Armenian lobby wants to hear."

Hajiyev detailed the content of the discussion and listed Baku's grievances with American lawmakers. Among them were Section 907 of the U.S. Congress and 30 years of support for Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan.

The advisor emphasized that the investigation into the crimes of separatist leaders, including oligarch Ruben Vardanyan, "will be brought to its logical conclusion, and they will face trial."

He also noted that Karabakh Armenians can apply for citizenship "only on an individual basis," and their return would be considered in accordance with Azerbaijani laws. "However, this can only happen on a reciprocal basis and in parallel with the recognition of the right of return for the indigenous Azerbaijani population expelled from Armenia."

Hajiyev further called on American lawmakers not to become "instruments of the Armenian lobby," which he said hinders the establishment of peace with Armenia.

Referring to the visit to Baku by Congressman Frank Pallone, Hikmet Hajiyev described his hasty departure from Azerbaijan as "divine retribution for the injustice he has supported against the Azerbaijani people for many years."