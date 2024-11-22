  • contact.az Contact
  Azerbaijan Blocks Millions of Cyber Threats in 2024: State Agency Reports
The news agency Turan
Azerbaijan Blocks Millions of Cyber Threats in 2024: State Agency Reports

Azerbaijan's Special Communication and Information Security State Service reported significant progress in combating cyber threats during the first 10 months of 2024, including the detection and blocking of millions of malicious links and electronic documents.

The agency announced that 679.43 million harmful links were blocked through the "AzStateNet" network. Additionally, 3.82 million malicious files were neutralized by a centrally deployed antivirus system, and 185,163 malware-infected electronic documents were intercepted using the "Sandbox" security system, a cutting-edge solution in cybersecurity.

During the third quarter, 53 counterfeit domains mimicking official Azerbaijani government sites (gov.az) were identified and disabled. Over the first nine months, this number rose to 77, demonstrating an intensified focus on mitigating cyber espionage and phishing attacks.

The agency emphasized the role of advanced cyber intelligence capabilities in safeguarding critical infrastructure and sensitive data. The measures underline Azerbaijan's commitment to bolstering its national cybersecurity amid a rising number of global and regional cyber threats.

