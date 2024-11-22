Azerbaijan Blocks Millions of Cyber Threats in 2024: State Agency Reports
Azerbaijan Blocks Millions of Cyber Threats in 2024: State Agency Reports
Azerbaijan's Special Communication and Information Security State Service reported significant progress in combating cyber threats during the first 10 months of 2024, including the detection and blocking of millions of malicious links and electronic documents.
The agency announced that 679.43 million harmful links were blocked through the "AzStateNet" network. Additionally, 3.82 million malicious files were neutralized by a centrally deployed antivirus system, and 185,163 malware-infected electronic documents were intercepted using the "Sandbox" security system, a cutting-edge solution in cybersecurity.
During the third quarter, 53 counterfeit domains mimicking official Azerbaijani government sites (gov.az) were identified and disabled. Over the first nine months, this number rose to 77, demonstrating an intensified focus on mitigating cyber espionage and phishing attacks.
The agency emphasized the role of advanced cyber intelligence capabilities in safeguarding critical infrastructure and sensitive data. The measures underline Azerbaijan's commitment to bolstering its national cybersecurity amid a rising number of global and regional cyber threats.
Politics
-
- 22 November 2024, 21:31
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held a meeting with representatives of Azerbaijani civil society in the evening of 22 November at the office of Turan news agency.
-
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock today as part of her official visit to Baku for COP29.
-
- 22 November 2024, 15:30
Journalist Imran Aliyev, held in the 1st Kurdakhany Detention Center near Baku, ended his hunger strike yesterday, which he had begun on November 18. The head of the website Məclis.info, Aliyev was protesting to demand his release, asserting that there was no criminal offense in his actions.
-
Germany is trying to prevent the escalation of the military conflict in Europe and is making efforts to do so. Speaking on November 22 at a press conference in Baku, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock responded to a question about whether Berlin would provide "Taurus" missiles to Kyiv after Russia's use of ballistic missiles against Ukraine. "Therefore, this question cannot be answered with a simple 'yes'," she said.
Leave a review