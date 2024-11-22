On November 22, the head of state, Ilham Aliyev, received the Israeli Minister of Transport and Road Safety, Miri Regev.

Miri Regev conveyed greetings to Aliyev from the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

During the meeting, the importance of the ongoing COP29 conference in Baku was emphasized, noting that the event is significant for discussing issues related to climate change.

An exchange of views on bilateral relations also took place during the conversation.